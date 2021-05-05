Live

Efforts to rescue animals from Houston flooding

Tropical Storm Harvey has forced more than 30,000 people and countless pets from their homes. Major storms can be especially cruel to animals and many are now abandoned, lost or homeless. Mireya Villarreal reports.
