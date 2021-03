Efforts intensified to block spread of deadly Ebola virus The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans not to travel to several West African nations where hundreds have died in the worst Ebola outbreak ever. Dr. Jon LaPook reports the two Americans hospitalized in Liberia with Ebola are reported to be in worse condition. Also, Debora Patta reports security forces are going door-to-door in West Africa looking for infected people and encouraging them to get treatment.