Edelman Trust Barometer: Technology sector sees global decline in trust New research shows trust in the tech sector has declined and reached all-time lows in 17 out of 27 surveyed countries. According to a report from the global communications firm Edelman, trust in Big Tech fell 10% between 2019 and 2021. The U.S. saw the greatest decline, with the tech sector going from being the most trusted industry in 2020, to the ninth trusted in 2021. Edelman CEO Richard Edelman joins CBSN's Lana Zak with analysis.