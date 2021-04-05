Live

Ed Sheeran surprises a fan in mall

Ed Sheeran surprised a fan singing one of his songs by joining her on stage for an impromptu duet of "Thinking Out Loud" at a Humane Society fundraiser. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano watch the sing-along.
