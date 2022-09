Economy, character shaping heated Georgia races The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds two very close races in Georgia. The Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker is shaping up as a clash between personality and partisan politics. In the race for governor, the economy is driving voters, giving Republican Gov. Brian Kemp an edge over Democratic rival Stacey Abrams. Nikole Killion has more.