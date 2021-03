Ebola outbreak feared to have “catastrophic” consequences World Health experts say the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is out of control; the head of the World Health Organization warned of "catastrophic” consequences. Vicente Arenas reports that the two infected U.S. missionaries will be flown from Liberia to Atlanta for treatment in a hospital. Dr. Jon LaPook reports that while Africa’s largest Ebola outbreak is nowhere near being under control, in the U.S. it will likely not spread.