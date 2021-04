Earthquake rocks Ecuador coast: At least 77 killed, hundreds injured An earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude rocked Ecuador's central coast late Saturday. At least 77 were killed and hundreds injured outside Quito. The Ecuador quake is being described by one expert as 6 times stronger than the back to back earthquakes that hit half a world away in Japan late last week. In Kumamoto, rescue efforts continue following the two quakes that killed at least 41 people and injured more than 1500.