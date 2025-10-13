Coral reefs the first environmental system to pass climate "tipping point," report says For years, scientists and the U.N. have spoken about critical climate tipping points that, if crossed, could potentially cause irreversible changes to the planet and accelerate climate change. According to a report published Monday by researchers at the University of Exeter, the first tipping point has likely already been reached for coral reefs. CBS News senior coordinating producer for climate and environmental coverage Tracy Wholf explains.