Early Oscar buzz builds at Cannes Film Festival

Film critic Siddhant Adlakha joins "CBS Mornings Plus" from France to discuss the biggest premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, including "The Phoenician Scheme," "Eddington," and "Die, My Love," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.
