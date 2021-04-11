Live

Eagles of Death Metal join U2 in Paris

The Eagles of Death Metal returned to Paris Sunday night and performed with U2 at the Bataclan. The American band was on that same stage last month when terrorists attacked the concert hall. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the story.
