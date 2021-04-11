Live

Watch CBSN Live

E. coli in seven states linked to Costco chicken salad

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns an E. coli outbreak linked to Costco rotisserie chicken salad may be life threatening. Nineteen people in seven states across the country have become sick, with two developing kidney failure. No deaths are reported, but health officials say this outbreak is more dangerous than the illness that forced dozens of Chipotle restaurants to close. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the risks.
