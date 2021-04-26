Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dylann Roof sentenced to death

A jury has sentenced Dylann Roof, the convicted shooter in the 2015 attack on a Charleston, S.C., church, to the death penalty. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman join CBSN with the latest on the verdict.
