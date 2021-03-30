Live

Watch CBSN Live

Duke University scraps Muslim call to prayer

After intense criticism and threats, Duke University has decided not to allow Muslim calls to prayer from the campus bell tower. The reversal came after "nasty" emails and threats to withhold donations, reports Julianna Goldman.
