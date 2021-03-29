Live

Watch CBSN Live

Duke scraps plans for Muslim prayer calls

Duke University has canceled plans to use its chapel tower for a weekly call for Islamic prayer, amid backlash. The prayer service, which will be moved to another room in the chapel, was originally viewed as an attempt to unify the campus.
