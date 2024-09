Duckbill CEO explains how app can be a "personal assistant in your pocket" | Changing the Game Meghan Joyce is the founder and CEO of Duckbill, a virtual assistant service for busy adults. The company says it uses artificial intelligence along with human "co-pilots" to "check off your to-dos until they're done, exactly the way you would." Joyce joins "CBS Mornings" as part of the series, "Changing the Game."