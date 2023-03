Duck serves as 83-year-old man's "support animal" Gertrude the Crested Pekin duck serves as a support animal for 83-year-old Ernie Taylor from Butler, Pennsylvania. Taylor's family has a duck and goose rescue with about 90 animals, but Gertrude is special and lives in the house. While she's not an official support animal, she does a lot with Taylor, including going to the store with him.