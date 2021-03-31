Live

Dubai tower engulfed in flames

One of the tallest residential buildings in the world was in flames Friday night in Dubai. There were no immediate reports of casualties but thousands were evacuated after a fire broke out around the 50th floor of the 79-story building.
