Drone slices Enrique Iglesias during concert

Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias was performing in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday when he tried to grab a small drone. The rotors cut his hand, but he stuck out his bloody injury and performed for 30 more minutes. Gayle King reports.
