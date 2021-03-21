Live

Driverless cars are just around the corner

Many automakers are working to have self-driving cars ready for sale by the end of this decade. Tim Stevens of CNET talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his visit to Sweden for a ride in one of Volvo's first auto-pilot cars.
