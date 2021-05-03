"Dream team" attorney on America's fascination with O.J. Simpson O.J. Simpson could soon walk free from a Nevada prison. He was convicted in 2008 of armed robbery and kidnapping after attempting to retrieve sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas hotel. But it was the 1995 murder trial that cemented his place in American history. Attorney Carl Douglas was part of Simpson's "dream team" defense in the case. Douglas joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to talk about Simpson's parole board hearing and the impact of the infamous murder trial.