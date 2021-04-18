DraftKings CEO on impact of New York legislation Daily fantasy sports sites have come under fire in several states over whether they amount to illegal gambling. A new bill passed by New York lawmakers could impose regulations on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The measure includes restricting gameplay to adults over 18, ads showing the accurate odds of winning and a 15 percent tax on gross revenue made in New York. Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, joins "CBS This Morning" for an exclusive interview to discuss what it would mean if Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill into law.