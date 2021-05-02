Live

Watch CBSN Live

Draft of Senate GOP health bill expected today

Lawmakers are awaiting a draft of a new Republican health care bill from the Senate today. Politico congressional reporter Elana Schor joins CBSN to talk about what changes we can expect in the new version.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.