Dr. Leana Wen says for bird flu, "we should have learned our lesson from COVID" in testing Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," that amid the concerns over the bird flu, the Biden administration should be making rapid tests available and ask the FDA to authorize the already-existing H5N1 vaccine. "I feel like we should have learned our lesson from COVID that just because we aren't testing, it doesn't mean that the virus isn't there," she said.