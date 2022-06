Dr. Jha on CDC recommendations of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 Millions of babies, toddlers and preschoolers are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and the FDA have authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. They're the last age group to become eligible more than two years into the pandemic. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.