Dr. Deborah Birx on fight against HIV/AIDS, future pandemics and trust in scientists This year marks 20 years since then-President George W. Bush enacted the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Dr. Deborah Birx served as the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, implementing PEPFAR programs around the world. She joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss where we stand in the fight against HIV/AIDS and what work stills needs to be done.