Dr. David Agus on what the U.S. can learn from the Omicron "tidal wave" headed for the U.K. The U.K. is imposing new restrictions and ramping up the push to get booster shots ahead of a possible "tidal wave" of Omicron cases in the country. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joined "CBS Mornings" to discuss what the U.S. can learn from the U.K.'s Omicron emergency.