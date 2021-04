Dr. Agus on VP Biden's World Economic Forum cancer panel Vice President Joe Biden continued his quest for a "moonshot" against cancer at a World Economic Forum panel in Davos Tuesday. President Obama put Biden in charge of what he called "mission control" at last week's State of the Union. Biden enlisted the world's top cancer experts including our Dr. David Agus, who leads the USC Norris Westside Cancer Center. Agus joins “CBS This Morning” from Davos to discuss the panel with Biden.