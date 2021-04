Dr. David Agus: Cellphone cancer risk not "cause for alarm" A new study on cellphone radiation is raising cancer fears. Researchers say lab animals exposed to the same type of radiation found in cellphones had increased rates of brain and heart tumors. CBS News contributor Dr. David Agus, who leads the Westside Cancer Center at the University of Southern California, joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the study's findings and why he is skeptical.