Dr. Céline Gounder says CDC director ouster "really does affect all of us" Following disagreements with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Trump administration on Wednesday said they fired CDC director Susan Monarez, although she has challenged the legality of the firing. Dr. Céline Gounder joins "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to explain how recent firings, mass layoffs, resignations and policy changes at the nation's major health agencies are affecting Americans.