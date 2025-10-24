Dr. Attia Will See You Now | Sunday on 60 Minutes It's rare for 60 Minutes to do a story on a physician who sees fewer than 75 patients, but Stanford-trained Dr. Peter Attia has become both a pioneer and a star in the field of longevity medicine. His advice for improving the final decade of your life has earned him millions of followers and billionaire patients who pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for his medical advice. This Sunday on 60 Minutes, he shares his insights on extending not just lifespan, but quality of life, with Norah O'Donnell.