Dr. Ashish Jha breaks down new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people There is growing confusion around the CDC's new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without a mask outdoors and indoors. At least 20 states have revised their mask rules since the announcement Thursday, but many critics point out less than half of the U.S. is fully vaccinated. Dr. Ashish Jha joins "CBS This Morning" to break down the new guidance.