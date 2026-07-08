Don't Buy a House Together Until You Hear This | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Caller Aaron has a family mess on his hands: his cousin bought a house with a girlfriend; they broke up, and now his cousin's credit is still tied to the property while the ex continues living there and refuses to refinance. Jill explains exactly what to do before buying a major asset with someone you're not married to. Plus, Jill breaks down the new student loan rules that took effect on July 1, 2026, how parents and prospective students should navigate the new rules and why taking on debt for college may not be worth it anymore. Have a money question? Email askjill@jillonmoney.com.