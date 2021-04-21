Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump's campaign chair resigns

Donald Trump's campaign had yet another staffing change on Friday. Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chair, handed in his resignation. Manafort's exit shakes up an already jittery campaign that is plummeting in the polls. Dean Reynolds reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.