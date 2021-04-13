Live

Watch CBSN Live

Donald Trump, Ted Cruz feud heats up

As the Iowa caucuses approach, the feud between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz is heating up. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with more on how candidates are taking aim ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.