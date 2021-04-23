Live

Donald Trump says election day is Nov. 28th

While encouraging people to vote at his rally in Panama City, Florida, Donald Trump mistakenly identified Election Day as Nov. 28th. Later in the speech, Trump correctly identified election day as Nov. 8th.
