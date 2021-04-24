Live

Donald Trump rushed off stage at campaign event

Donald Trump was rushed off of the stage at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada. Secret Service agents ran onto the stage to usher the candidate away amid a security scare. CBS News producer Arden Farhi joined CBSN to discuss the incident.
