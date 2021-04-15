Live

Donald Trump: My campaign manager is not guilty

Donald Trump is speaking out after his campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been charged with misdemeanor battery. Trump insists he's not guilty. USA Radio Network chief political correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes joins CBSN to discuss.
