Exclusive: Video provides first look at Trump's deposition in New York fraud case Newly released video obtained by CBS News provides the first look at former President Donald Trump's deposition last summer in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation. Trump sat for questioning under oath on Aug. 10, and repeatedly took the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer questions about his company's financial practices. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett with details.