Donald Trump defends his comments on Ted Cruz’s faith Presidential frontrunner Donald Trump stands by his comments on GOP competitor Ted Cruz, repeating that “you can't lie and hold up a Bible.” Trump says he entered a “state of shock” after discovering the Pope had chimed in about his campaign. Despite the Pope’s criticism of his immigration policy, the GOP front-runner feels the Holy Father’s comments did not affect the race. “I think it was probably a neutral,” Trump conceded.