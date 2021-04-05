Stream CBSN Live
Donald Trump clarifies immigration comments
After controversial remarks about the quality of people crossing north into the U.S., Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump clarified he has great relationships with many people from Mexico. CBSN's Elaine Quijano discussed his remarks
