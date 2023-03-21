Donald Trump awaits New York grand jury decision after new witness gives testimony Law enforcement officials are on high alert in New York and across the country on Tuesday as a Manhattan grand jury mulls whether to indict former President Donald Trump. Should the grand jury choose to move forward with an indictment, it would be the first time in U.S. history that a former president is charged with a crime. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates discussed the latest with Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak, and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe explained the legal implications of a possible indictment.