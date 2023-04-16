Dominion's defamation case against Fox News After President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Fox News' on-air personalities and invited guests continued to broadcast false charges against Dominion Voting Systems, claiming the company's machines and ballot scanners, used in 28 states, allowed votes to be "switched." Dominion is now suing Fox for defamation, arguing that the network aired false statements "with actual malice" even as Fox executives admitted privately such claims were false. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with first amendment attorney Lee Levine, former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, and Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith about the strength of Dominion's case, and what it means for the news channel.