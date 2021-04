Dolphins running back Arian Foster on Kaepernick controversy San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is sparking a debate after refusing to stand for the national anthem before football games. Kaepernick explained last week that he would not "stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster, who spoke with the quarterback, tells CBS News why he shares Kaepernick's frustrations.