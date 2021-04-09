Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' tackles racism, talks economy Stephen Ross is a real estate powerhouse and his net worth is estimated at nearly $7 billion. He became part-owner of the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and later took majority control. His new non-profit RISE, or Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, is launching a nationwide challenge with the overall goal of advancing race relationships in sports and beyond. Ross joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the campaign, his thoughts on presidential candidate Donald Trump and why he's not optimistic about the economy.