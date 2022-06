DOJ requests witness transcripts after third day of Jan 6. public hearings The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned its attention to former President Donald Trump's campaign’s pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence. The panel claimed that former President Donald Trump's intense public pressure campaign against his own vice president to overturn his election loss put Pence's life at risk. Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.