Watch CBS News

DOJ "not aware of any corroborating evidence" that Trump contacted police about Epstein in 2006

Buried amid the millions of pages of documents recently released by the Justic e Department about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is word that then-businessman Donald Trump reached out to law enforcement himself in the early stages of initial investigations into the one-time financier. The Justice Department told CBS News that it is "not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue