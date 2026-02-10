DOJ "not aware of any corroborating evidence" that Trump contacted police about Epstein in 2006 Buried amid the millions of pages of documents recently released by the Justic e Department about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is word that then-businessman Donald Trump reached out to law enforcement himself in the early stages of initial investigations into the one-time financier. The Justice Department told CBS News that it is "not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago."