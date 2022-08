DOJ concerned about disclosing names that appear in Mar-a-Lago affidavit The Justice Department must submit its redaction proposal for the affidavit that justified the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence by Aug. 25. A judge hinted some of the highly sought-after document could be unsealed. CBS News Homeland Security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga, who was in the courtroom, breaks down what the DOJ's lawyers argued and what the next steps are.