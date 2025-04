DOGE effort to rewrite Social Security code could have catastrophic consequences, experts warn Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency team want to rebuild the Social Security Administration's base code, which is written in a computing language from the 1960s, to one that's more modern. According to a new piece in Wired, that planned migration could put benefits used by millions of Americans at risk. Makena Kelly, senior writer at Wired, joins "America Decides" to explain.