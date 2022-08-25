Watch CBS News

Dog siblings celebrate birthdays together

These two dogs named Benny and Peanut are siblings, but were adopted by separate families. They serendipitously met at a dog park and have celebrated their birthdays together ever since – and of course, had a "bark mitzvah" for their 13th.
