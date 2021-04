Does Ted Cruz have enough support to take on Donald Trump alone? The Republican field may shrink in the next week or so if Sen. Marco Rubio's campaign continues to struggle. Rubio's opponents are pushing for him to drop out of the race after Super Saturday, which would leave it up to Ted Cruz to take down front-runner Donald Trump. But can Cruz take down Trump without Rubio's help? With more, CBS News' Steve Chaggaris and political strategist Lynda Tran join CBSN.